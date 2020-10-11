Wedgewood signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Sunday, John Matisz of PHWA reports.
Wedgewood served as the Lightning's third-string netminder during their Stanley Cup run, but he's otherwise been an AHL fixture for the majority of his career. Last season with AHL Syracuse, Wedgewood posted an .893 save percentage and 13-8-2 record. He likely will begin the upcoming season with AHL Binghamton since Corey Crawford and MacKenzie Blackwood will stop pucks for the big club.
