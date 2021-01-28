According to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Wedgewood occupied the starter's net at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Thursday's home game versus Philadelphia.

Wedgewood struggled Tuesday against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. The 28-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and pick up his second win of the season in a rematch with the same Philadelphia team Thursday night.