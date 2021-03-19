Wedgewood made 40 saves Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the Penguins.

He was a last-minute replacement for starter Mackenzie Blackwood, who was mysteriously scratched due to injury following warmups. Wedgewood was masterful in the blue paint. He was beaten on a tip on the power play in the second period and then with just five seconds left when the Pens pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. Wedgewood will get more action if Blackwood is out for any period of time, so scoop him up for spot starts. He's 2-0-2 in his last four starts.