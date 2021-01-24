Wedgewood will defend the home net in Sunday's game against the Islanders.

Wedgewood will make a second straight start with MacKenzie Blackwood (COVID-19 protocol) still out. The 28-year-old stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's loss to the Islanders, which was his first NHL appearance since February of 2018. He'll face a tough test to get a win, as Islanders' goalie Semyon Varlamov -- who is the expected starter -- has let up just one goal over three games.