Wedgewood will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.

Wedgewood has been a bit shaky of late, suffering back-to-back losses to the Flyers while posting a sub-par 3.64 GAA and .851 save percentage. The 28-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track and secure his second win of the season in a road matchup with a Sabres squad that's averaging 2.75 goals per game this year, 19th in the NHL.