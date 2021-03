Wedgewood will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus Washington, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Wedgewood was unbeatable in his last start Sunday against the Bruins, stopping all 40 shots he faced en route to an impressive 1-0 shutout victory. He'll try to secure his third win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Capitals club that's 7-3-2 at home this year.