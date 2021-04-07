Wedgewood stopped just 13 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

The Sabres' fifth goal was an empty-netter, but that doesn't do much to mitigate Wedgewood's poor performance. New Jersey carried play and finished with 30 shots to Buffalo's 18, but the Sabres scored the game's final three goals after falling behind 3-2 in the second period. With just three wins in 12 starts and at least four goals allowed in five of those 12 games, Wedgewood isn't an advisable fantasy option when the Devils opt to give MacKenzie Blackwood a breather in net.