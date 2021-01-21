Wedgewood will draw the road start for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

With news coming ahead of Thursday's game that MacKenzie Blackwood was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list, the Devils will turn to Wedgewood. The 28-year-old ascended up the depth chart before the season with Corey Crawford announcing his retirement, and Wedgewood will start for the first time this season. The veteran last saw NHL action in the 2017-18 season with Arizona, going 5-9-4 along with a 3.45 GAA and .893 save percentage. Wedgewood will draw a nice matchup against an Islanders offense that has scored just five goals through the first three games this campaign.