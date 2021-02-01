Wedgewood and the Devils won't play Tuesday against the Penguins after the game was postponed, Kevin Weekes of NHL.com reports.

Due to a COVID-19 situation among the Devils, the game will be put off to a later date. Currently, the team has five players in COVID-19 protocol, including MacKenzie Blackwood, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. There hasn't been any news about Thursday's game versus the Penguins, but it wouldn't be surprising if that contest was postponed as well.