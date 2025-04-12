Casey logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Casey has earned two assists over three contests since rejoining the NHL roster. The 21-year-old has jumped right into a third-pairing role over Simon Nemec and Dennis Cholowski. Casey hasn't looked out of place this season with seven points, 12 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-6 rating over 13 appearances. Dougie Hamilton (lower body) won't be ready for the first round of the playoffs, so Casey could get an extended look in postseason play.