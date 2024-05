Casey signed a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Casey produced seven goals and 45 points in 40 games during his sophomore season with the University of Michigan in 2023-24. The 20-year-old defender was selected by the Devils with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Casey will compete for a spot on New Jersey's blue line during training camp in the fall but could start the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.