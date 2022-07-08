Casey was selected 46th overall by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Casey can really scoot, which is typically a necessity when you are a defenseman and check in at about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He was a major asset on the man advantage for the US NTDP this past season, while also seeing time on the penalty kill and logging heavy minutes at even strength. Casey is quick enough to out maneuver opposing forwards attempting to forecheck and he does a nice job of jumping into the rush to create offense when opportunities present themselves. Casey's game lacks physicality and it's fair to wonder if his smaller stature will limit him professionally, but he possesses middle-pairing NHL caliber traits. A native of Miami, Casey is off to the University of Michigan.