Mukhamadullin was drafted 20th overall by the Devils at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

The Devils went off the board a little with Mukhamadullin at the 20th pick. His upside is high -- he's big with a great shot and is off to a fabulous start overseas this fall. Mukhamadullin skates well, and that's always a big deal to NHL general managers. But the risk is real -- he hasn't really excelled at any level. He'll be an ongoing project for New Jersey and will likely take several years to make the jump to the NHL.