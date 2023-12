Nemec was recalled from AHL Utica on Friday, according to the NHL media site.

Nemec will likely make his NHL debut as the Devils also placed Dougie Hamilton on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Nemec is highly-regarded as he was selected second overall in the 2022 Draft. The 19-year-old defenseman is a puck-moving defenseman and could become an offensive force in a couple of seasons. Nemec had two goals and eight points in 13 AHL games before his recall.