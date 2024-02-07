Nemec notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Since the start of January, Nemec has a goal and eight assists over 13 contests. The defenseman had a shot tipped in by Chris Tierney in the first period of Tuesday's win. Nemec has slotted right into a top-four role as a rookie, earning 14 points, 33 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 27 appearances. With Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) out for at least another six weeks, Nemec should continue to see big minutes and power-play time.