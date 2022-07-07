Nemec was selected second overall by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Nemec is among the top blue-line talents in this year's draft class. He's smooth and cerebral and plays great under pressure. His numbers don't leap off the page, but the reality is this: This season, Nemec stood out at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, World Championships and Olympics, and put up 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 19 playoff games in the Slovak pro league. As a teenage defender. Nemec's floor is high -- think 10-12 years as a poised, top-four, puck-moving defender. At best, Nemec's offensive upside becomes reality and he becomes a true number two who plays in all situations, including the power play.