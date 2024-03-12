Nemec scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Nemec ended Jonathan Quick's shutout bid with 2:34 remaining in the third period, firing a wrister from the point to cut the Devils' deficit to 2-1. It's the first goal in 27 games for Nemec, who had just two assists in his prior 15 contests. The 20-year-old blueliner now has three goals and 17 points through 43 games in his rookie campaign. While he's yet to produce at a sustained pace, Nemec offers eventual top-pairing potential and he's averaged 21:56 of ice time, including 2:44 on the power play, in his last two contests.