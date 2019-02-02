Devils' Stefan Noesen: Able to practice Friday
Noesen (lower body) returned to practice Friday, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Noesen has effectively been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, which marks his ninth straight absence. We appreciate Noesen's compete level and the energy he brings when he's in the lineup, but the forward position is far too deep to be concerned with the status of a fourth-line center.
