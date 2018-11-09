Devils' Stefan Noesen: Activated, expected to play
Noeson (upper body) has been activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play Friday against the Maple Leafs.
Initially deemed a game-time call, it appears both Noesen and the team were comfortable enough to change that to a probable designation. The team didn't feature a morning skate Friday, so lines for the contest won't be revealed in pregame warmups. Still, Noesen is expected back in action, while the team sent Kurtis Gabriel back to AHL Binghamton in a corresponding move.
