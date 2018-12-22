Devils' Stefan Noesen: Activated from IR
Noesen (illness) was activated off of injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL Media site.
Noesen's activation sets him up for a return to the lineup after he missed six straight games due to illness. The team should confirm his return to the lineup at some point prior to the contest, but he's a good bet to find a role somewhere in the bottom six.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...