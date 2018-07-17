Devils' Stefan Noesen: Agrees to deal with New Jersey
Noesen agreed to terms on a one-year, $1,750,000 contract with the Devils on Tuesday.
Noesen and teammate Blake Coleman both filed for salary arbitration after not being satisfied with their qualify offers, but now both have agreed to re-sign with the Devils ahead of their scheduled court dates. Noesen is coming off his first full campaign with New Jersey, and he posted career highs in goals (13) and assists (14) at the NHL level.
