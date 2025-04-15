Now Playing

Noesen (rest) will be available for Tuesday's road meeting with the Bruins, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Noesen will return to the lineup after being given a maintenance day Sunday against the Islanders. The 32-year-old is expected to slot back onto the first line in addition to skating with the No. 2 power-play unit versus Boston.

