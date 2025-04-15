Noesen (rest) will be available for Tuesday's road meeting with the Bruins, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Noesen will return to the lineup after being given a maintenance day Sunday against the Islanders. The 32-year-old is expected to slot back onto the first line in addition to skating with the No. 2 power-play unit versus Boston.
