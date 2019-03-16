Noesen scored a goal on seven shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

It was his first point in five appearances since returning from a lower-body injury on March 5. Noesen has eight points in 32 games this season. His five hits Friday brought him to 77 for the year, but he will assuredly fall far short of the 27 points he posted in a breakout season last year.