Noesen scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

Noesen has scored twice over the last three games. His tally Saturday opened the scoring at 17:32 of the second period and stood as the game-winner in the shutout victory. The 31-year-old forward is on the second line and providing decent secondary scoring for the Devils this year. He's up to a career-high 15 goals while adding nine assists, 80 shots on net, 84 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 36 appearances. His high-water mark in points is 37 from last year with the Hurricanes, and he's in position to top that number as well.