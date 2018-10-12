Devils' Stefan Noesen: Capitalizing on top-six role

Noesen dished out a helper in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Noesen has picked up a point in each of New Jersey's first two games this season. His fantasy value is propped up by a role on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit, but it's tough to get too excited about a player coming off a 27-point season.

