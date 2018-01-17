Devils' Stefan Noesen: Chips in assist in return
Noesen recorded an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 10:44 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Noesen was a healthy scratch the previous two games, so marking the scoresheet in his return to the lineup could keep him out of the press box for the immediate future. Still, with just five goals and 13 points through 34 games, Noesen offers limited fantasy value and shouldn't be relied on in most settings.
