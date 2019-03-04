Devils' Stefan Noesen: Could return Tuesday
Noesen (lower body) might be available against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Noesen has been skating with the team at practice, but continues to watch from the press box, though that could be coming to an end Tuesday. The center's return would likely allow the club to stop utilizing defenseman Egor Yakovlev as a forward and move him back to the blue line. In order to suit up, Noesen will need to be activated off injured reserve.
