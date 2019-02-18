Devils' Stefan Noesen: Could return Tuesday
Noesen (lower body) is a possibility to return Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Noesen has been out of action since Jan.10. The news of him potentially playing Tuesday is encouraging, though don't expect Noesen's presence to turn the tide for fantasy owners, as the Devils' center has tallied just two goals and five helpers in 27 games this season.
