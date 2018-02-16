Devils' Stefan Noesen: Ends long drought with two goals

Noesen scored twice in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Noesen came into this one without a goal since Dec. 18, which was coincidentally also a two-goal performance. The 25-year-old forward's infrequent presence on the scoresheet limits his fantasy value in most formats, though daily fantasy owners that are able to predict his occasional outbursts can glean a little value out of Noesen.