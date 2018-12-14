Noesen (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Vegas, MSG Network's Erika Wachter reports.

Noesen was a healthy scratch for the Devils' last contest and only averaged 7:25 of ice time in the last two games he appeared in, so it isn't clear if he'd be in the lineup Friday even if he wasn't dealing with an illness. Nonetheless, another update on the bottom-six forward's status should surface once the Devils take the ice for pregame warmups against the Golden Knights.