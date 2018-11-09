Devils' Stefan Noesen: Game-time call
Noesen (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Toronto, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Noesen has missed the last four contests due to an upper-body injury, but he was a full participant at Thursday's practice, which was the first indication he is nearing a return to the lineup. An update confirming the 25-year-old pivot's status for Friday's contest should surface once New Jersey takes the ice for pregame warmups.
