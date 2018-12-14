Devils' Stefan Noesen: Hits IR
Noesen (illness) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 10.
Noesen has tallied just five points in the 20 games he's played in this season, but he may have been scheduled to draw in Friday with Taylor Hall (lower body) a game-time call for the contest. Instead, the Devils were forced to recall John Quenneville from the minor league ranks as an insurance option. Since Noesen's illness is backdated, he will be eligible to return Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...