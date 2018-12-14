Noesen (illness) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 10.

Noesen has tallied just five points in the 20 games he's played in this season, but he may have been scheduled to draw in Friday with Taylor Hall (lower body) a game-time call for the contest. Instead, the Devils were forced to recall John Quenneville from the minor league ranks as an insurance option. Since Noesen's illness is backdated, he will be eligible to return Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.