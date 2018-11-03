Devils' Stefan Noesen: Lands on IR

The Devils placed Noesen (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.

The Devils have yet to release any details in terms of a potential timetable for Noesen's return, but it's safe to assume he'll be sidelined for awhile now that he's been placed on IR. Another update on the 25-year-old pivot's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.

