Devils' Stefan Noesen: Lands on IR
The Devils placed Noesen (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.
The Devils have yet to release any details in terms of a potential timetable for Noesen's return, but it's safe to assume he'll be sidelined for awhile now that he's been placed on IR. Another update on the 25-year-old pivot's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.
