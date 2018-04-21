Devils' Stefan Noesen: Late scratch Saturday

Noesen will miss Game 5 against the Lightning on Saturday due to a lower-body injury, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

NHL teams are notoriously vague when it comes to disclosing injury particulars during the regular season, let alone playoff time. With that in mind, consider Noesen day-to-day ahead of Game 6 on Monday -- assuming the Bolts don't win the series in this next one.