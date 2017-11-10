Devils' Stefan Noesen: Logging limited ice time

Noesen -- when in the lineup -- is averaging a mere 11:29 of ice time.

Considering his limited opportunities, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Noesen has just one goal on the year. Combined with the Texas native's lack of significant ancillary stats -- just 16 hits, five blocks and 17 PIM in 10 games -- fantasy owners will probably want to pursue other options in all but the deepest of leagues.