Devils' Stefan Noesen: Moves to IR-NR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Noesen (groin) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Monday.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe relayed Friday that Noesen isn't close to being available, as the 32-year-old forward aggravated a groin injury during the offseason. Noesen did participate in practice in a regular jersey Friday, but an exact timeline for him to return to the lineup is unclear at this time.
