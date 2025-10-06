default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Noesen (groin) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Monday.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe relayed Friday that Noesen isn't close to being available, as the 32-year-old forward aggravated a groin injury during the offseason. Noesen did participate in practice in a regular jersey Friday, but an exact timeline for him to return to the lineup is unclear at this time.

More News