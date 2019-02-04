Noesen (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's home game versus the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official siten reports.

Noesen will miss his tenth consecutive game Tuesday, but considering he was able to practice last Friday, the 25-year-old appears to be close to a return. Even when Noesen returns, he shouldn't be viewed as a reliable fantasy option, as the center has managed a total of seven points in 2018-19.