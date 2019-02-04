Devils' Stefan Noesen: No go against Los Angeles
Noesen (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's home game versus the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official siten reports.
Noesen will miss his tenth consecutive game Tuesday, but considering he was able to practice last Friday, the 25-year-old appears to be close to a return. Even when Noesen returns, he shouldn't be viewed as a reliable fantasy option, as the center has managed a total of seven points in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...