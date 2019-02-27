Devils' Stefan Noesen: Out again Wednesday
Noesen (lower body) will not be in action against Calgary on Wednesday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Noesen has been out of the lineup since Jan. 8 against Buffalo, a stretch of 21 games on injured reserve. A bevy of injuries have effectively sunk the Devils' chances of making the postseason, so look for the team to be extra cautious when clearing guys to play. Youngsters Nick Lappin, Blake Pietila and Nathan Bastian figure to get extended looks with the infirmary bursting at the seams.
