Devils' Stefan Noesen: Out Thursday with upper-body injury

Noeson will not lace up the skates for Thursday's contest versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

After an early spark in scoring with two points in the first two games, Noesen has gone without one in seven games since then. His physicality was on full display against the Lightning on Tuesday, notching seven hits, but it's possible that it is also the reason the winger is unavailable for Thursday's contest. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Saturday against the Islanders.