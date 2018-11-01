Devils' Stefan Noesen: Out Thursday with upper-body injury
Noeson will not lace up the skates for Thursday's contest versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
After an early spark in scoring with two points in the first two games, Noesen has gone without one in seven games since then. His physicality was on full display against the Lightning on Tuesday, notching seven hits, but it's possible that it is also the reason the winger is unavailable for Thursday's contest. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Saturday against the Islanders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.