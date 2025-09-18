Devils' Stefan Noesen: Out with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Noesen reaggravated a groin injury in the offseason and is expected to miss soem time, the Devils announced Thursday.
Noesen has missed just five regular-season games over the past two years, but it seems like he could surpass that number in the opening weeks of the 2025-26 campaign. It's a disappointing blow for the 32-year-old center after he put up career-best numbers last season in goals (22) and points (41). With Noesen sidelined, Dawson Mercer and Evgeni Dadonov could both feature in top-six roles to open the year.
