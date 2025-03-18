Noesen logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Noesen has three helpers over his last five contests. That's better point production than he had over the previous 13 games, when he was limited to a goal and an assist. Noesen's ice time has bounced back recently with a top-six role at even strength after toiling in the bottom six at times in February. He's up to 35 points, 144 shots on net, 130 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 67 appearances. The one downside in his play lately is that he's gone 10 contests without a power-play point, which was a large part of his success early in the campaign.