Noesen has been designated for IR retroactive to Jan. 12 due to a lower-body injury, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Noesen -- who will miss at least the next three games -- has struggled to contribute offensively this season. The natural center registered a mere seven points in 27 appearances, along with 33 shots, 26 PIM and 61 hits. With Noesen unavailable, Kevin Rooney figures to continue slotting into a fourth-line role.