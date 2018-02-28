Devils' Stefan Noesen: Pots game-winner Tuesday

Noesen scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 triumph over the Penguins.

Noesen broke a 2-2 tie 5:01 into the third period to complete the scoring. His 15:32 of ice time in this one marked a third consecutive game with over 15 minutes for Noesen after he had come up short of that mark in six of the previous seven. That recent uptick in playing time suggests Noesen is in little danger of losing his spot in the lineup to either of New Jersey's trade deadline acquisitions on the wing (Michael Grabner and Patrick Maroon).