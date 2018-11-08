Devils' Stefan Noesen: Practicing Thursday
Noesen was spotted at New Jersey's practice Thursday in Toronto, reports team beat reporter Amanda Stein.
The timetable for Noesen's return to game action remains unclear, but his return to practice is an encouraging sign, especially since it required him to travel to Canada. Prior to getting hurt, Noesen had compiled a goal and an assist through nine games.
More News
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Lands on IR•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Out Thursday with upper-body injury•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Capitalizing on top-six role•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Agrees to deal with New Jersey•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Applies for arbitration•
-
Devils' Stefan Noesen: Recieves qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...