Devils' Stefan Noesen: Rare two-point game

Noesen set up two goals in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

He has just three points in his last 12 games and started the season with two points in his first 19. Between, Noesen had 10 points (four goals, seven assists) in 11 games. Will the real Stefan Noesen please stand up? Right now, he's a fantasy hot mess and shouldn't be rostered in most formats.