Noesen (lower body) isn't among the lineup additions for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Noesen was considered a candidate to rejoin the lineup after more than a month on the sidelines, but it's Blake Coleman (upper body) who will make his return to the group instead. It's encouraging that Noesen is close to retaking the ice, though his seven points through 27 games don't lend themselves to fantasy relevance in most leagues.