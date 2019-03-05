Devils' Stefan Noesen: Removed from IR
Nosen (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.
Nosen's presence in the active lineup should be a boon to a team that has been decimated by injuries up front. However, he's clearly a low-end special teams contributor averaging 12:10 of ice time, and it's anyone's guess how Noesen will perform after missing 24 straight games with his lower-body injury. It's best to watch him for a few games before possibly considering the winger for the fantasy playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...