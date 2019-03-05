Nosen (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.

Nosen's presence in the active lineup should be a boon to a team that has been decimated by injuries up front. However, he's clearly a low-end special teams contributor averaging 12:10 of ice time, and it's anyone's guess how Noesen will perform after missing 24 straight games with his lower-body injury. It's best to watch him for a few games before possibly considering the winger for the fantasy playoffs.