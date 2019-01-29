Devils' Stefan Noesen: Resumes skating
Noesen (lower body) resumed skating Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
There's still no timeline for Noesen's return, but his recovery is clearly trending in the right direction. The next step in his rehab will involve him returning to practice with his teammates, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
