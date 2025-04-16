Noesen has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings for rest purposes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Noesen made 78 appearances for the Devils this year, but he'll rest for the second time in three games to close out the regular season. He recorded 22 goals, 19 assists, 152 hits, 26 blocked shots and 54 PIM while averaging 15:56 of ice time this season, making it one of the best years of his career. The 32-year-old should be heavily involved when the Devils begin postseason play.