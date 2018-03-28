Devils' Stefan Noesen: Scores game-winner Tuesday
Noesen slammed home a rebound with 1:33 remaining to propel his club to a 4-3 win over Carolina on Tuesday.
Every point counts at this stage for a New Jersey team that's currently clinging to the second Eastern Conference wild card spot, so the grinder's game-winning goal was a huge one. The 25-year-old Noesen has 25 points (12 goals) in 66 appearances this season after posting just 10 points (eight goals) in 46 career games prior to this campaign.
